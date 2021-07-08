Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Coyotes host blood drive at Gila River Arena to help with Arizona's blood shortage

Health
Arizona Coyotes host blood drive at Gila River Arena

The Arizona Coyotes are hosting a big blood drive at Gila River Arena in Glendale until 1 p.m. on July 8. FOX 10's Renee Nelson reports.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes hockey team is hosting a blood drive at Gila River Arena  on July 8 to help with Arizona's severe blood shortage.

The blood drive has space for 300 donors who want to save a life. 

Donors of all blood types are needed and for those who are Type O.

All donors will receive one complimentary ticket to a future Coyotes game with purchase of an additional ticket for select games during the 2021-22 season in helping those in need.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m, walk-in's are welcomed and parking will be available in Lot G on the east side of the arena where donors will enter Gila River Arena at the far east door of Gate 4.



 

