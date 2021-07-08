Arizona Coyotes host blood drive at Gila River Arena to help with Arizona's blood shortage
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes hockey team is hosting a blood drive at Gila River Arena on July 8 to help with Arizona's severe blood shortage.
The blood drive has space for 300 donors who want to save a life.
Donors of all blood types are needed and for those who are Type O.
All donors will receive one complimentary ticket to a future Coyotes game with purchase of an additional ticket for select games during the 2021-22 season in helping those in need.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m, walk-in's are welcomed and parking will be available in Lot G on the east side of the arena where donors will enter Gila River Arena at the far east door of Gate 4.
