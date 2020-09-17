Arizona DPS investigating apparent ambush; 1 of 2 suspects in custody

Police are searching for a suspect following an apparent ambush involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in Phoenix.

DPS officials say the suspect drove up to troopers while a teen sitting in the passenger's seat attempted to shoot them with an assault rifle.

DPS officials say the shooting was unprovoked; the suspects targeted the detectives and fired first. The detectives happened to be in the area to provide support for other troopers who were conducting a separate investigation,

“Our detectives were wearing police attires, easily identifiable as police officers. We're here simply supporting another opertation going on nearby," said Capt. Jesse Galvez with DPS.

"He began to shoot at our trooper as he exited his vehicle," said DPS Director Col. Heston Silbert.

Officials say the shooting was unprovoked.

"Had the trooper not had the wherewithall and the ability to quickly exit his vehicle and engage the suspect, undoubtedly, he would have been shot or killed," said Col. Silbert.

The shooting took place across the street from an elementary school.

"I say thank you God, no students at school. The school's closed," said Maria Ramirez, who lives near where the shooting happened.

No one was injured in the incident, and the 17-year-old suspected shooter, identified as Luis German Espinoza Acuña, was taken into custody.

Luis German Espinoza Acuña (Photo Courtesy: DPS)

Authorities, however, are still searching for the driver. DPS officials say the teen tossed the rifle and tried to run away, but without success.

Troopers say the suspect was driving a silver 2008-2013 Infiniti G37. It has a temporary plate with chipped paint below the license plate area.

A Blue Alert was issued to residents across the Valley as troopers search for the driver.

Video from SkyFOX showed a large police presence involving multiple agencies near 37th Avenue and Portland.

One of the suspects involved in the incident was identified as

Anyone with information should call police.

