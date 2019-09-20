Arizona Game and Fish: Fuel deliberately poured into water basin used for wildlife

A reward has been offered after the Arizona Game and Fish Department says someone deliberately poured diesel fuel or gasoline into a water catchment that is used for wildlife.

The department says around September 15, fuel was poured into Young's Canyon Trick Tank, which is a water catchment along Interstate 40 that is used to allow wildlife to have access to water.

Game and Fish says evidence suggests fencing was taken down in order to access the catchment.

(Photo: Annemarie Hoffpauir)

“It’s our hope that someone may have observed suspicious behavior or may have had a game camera in the area that may provide crucial evidence,” said AZGFD Wildlife Manager Erin Brown. “This incident is incredibly disappointing because these catchments provide water for all wildlife when natural water sources are not available — especially given this year’s limited monsoon rainfall. Sportsmen, along with the department, have spent so much labor, money and time improving water availability for wildlife and it’s tragic that someone chose to vandalize this water catchment.”

If you have any information, you're asked to call the AZGFD vandalism hotline at 1-800-VANDALS.

The Arizona Elk Society has offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the vandalism.