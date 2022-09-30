Arizona gas prices: AAA says demand, tight supplies and unplanned maintenance are causing surge

If you're planning a road trip this weekend, get ready for some sticker shock at the pump. Prices have surged more than 60 cents in the Phoenix area over the past week.

According to AAA, an increase in demand, tight supplies, and fluctuating oil prices are behind the recent spike in gas prices nationwide.

In Arizona, officials say both planned and unplanned maintenance are pushing gas prices even high. AAA says Arizona residents can expect to see fluctuating fuel prices until that maintenance is finished.

