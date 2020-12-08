Arizona GOP sparks controversy on Twitter as some fear recent post may incite violence

A political firestorm has ignited over tweets posted by the Arizona Republican Party's Twitter account.

The Arizona GOP hasn't replied to us about the tweets, but they are getting a lot of attention locally and nationwide.

One reply to the AZ GOP's tweet states, "I am willing to give my life for this fight," and some fear it could incite violence.

The tweet posted by the AZ GOP's official account before midnight Dec. 7 showed a clip from a "Rambo" movie with the quote, "This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing or die for something."

It has since been deleted.

"I guess I'd say one of my initial reactions was wondering if the Twitter page had been hacked by somebody," said Arizona State Rep. T.J. Shope.

Shope, a Republican House representative, says the tweet went too far. It's not just about the hot political rhetoric, he said. There's a potential economic impact here for Arizona.

He says businesses look for stability in markets they are scouting to move to or invest in.

A recent headline from Forbes business magazine states, "Arizona GOP Asks If Republicans Are Ready To Die For Trump’s Voter Fraud Crusade."

"The tone and the tenor in which you ask those questions are being watched by folks in an economic perspective. How people perceive Arizona going forward," said Shope.

Shope says he's been a Donald Trump supporter and believes there is plenty of room to investigate Arizona's election without getting to the level of the GOP's tweet. He says it is a distraction to local GOP efforts to investigate the Arizona election and may have economic repurcussions as well.

On Dec. 8, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted, "The Republican Party is the party of the Constitution and the rule of law. We prioritize public safety, law & order, and we respect the law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We don't burn stuff down. We build things up."

