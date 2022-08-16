Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bill that will provide scholarship funds to students

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday signed what's being called "the most expansive school choice legislation in the nation."

H.B. 2853 ensures that every K-12 student in the state will be eligible for scholarship funds to help offset tuition at private schools and other education costs, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Parents will be able to take the state's education dollars to the school of their choice, covering, for example, private school tuition, online education, education therapy, and tutoring.

The scholarship accounts will be available to all 1.1 million students in Arizona.

Supporters say the bill will give students better education opportunities, but critics say it will be used to undermine public schooling in the state.

