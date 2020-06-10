Arizona governor meets with founder of Black Mothers Forum amid protests over racial inequality in policing

While protesters continue to hit the streets of Phoenix to call for racial equality in police, Gov. Doug Ducey is sitting down with some of the people calling for change.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ducey put out a tweet, saying he was grateful for meeting with Janelle Wood, founder of the Black Mothers forum. The Governor has had multiple listening sessions lately, and Wood is happy he is.

"There are some people out there that see my son as a threat and would want to end his life, and that is a problem," said Wood. "That’s why we were in his office, to show that my children are human, just like his children."

Wood also hosted a rally with Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. She says the changes they’ve seen for the Phoenix Police Department this week, including a fully-funded Citizens Review Board and a suspension on the training and use of the carotid control technique, are good things.

Woods, however, told Gov. Ducey that many demonstrators are focused on information about Dion Johnson, who was killed during an incident with DPS on the same day George Floyd was killed.

"I asked the Governor: We want to know who this officer is. Why hasn’t his mom gotten the police report? She wants a police report. Why has there been a lack of communication and transparency?" said Wood.

Wood says the Governor was receptive to that, and she has no reason to doubt him right now.