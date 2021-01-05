Arizona Governor secures additional $2M in restaurant funding during pandemic

Dozens of Arizona restaurants closed during the financial downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic and many others are on the verge of closing, but Gov. Doug Ducey is offering another lifeline to help eateries survive.

In a Jan. 5 news release from the governor's office, an additional $2 million in funding to the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program was announced in an effort to help local restaurants expand outdoor dining and adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Arizona restaurant owners and their employees have worked diligently to serve patrons and limit the spread of COVID-19," Governor Ducey said in the news release, adding, "Many restaurants have utilized outdoor dining to welcome more customers while maintaining safety, and we want to make sure our local restaurants have the opportunity to expand their outdoor seating. I’m grateful to the restaurant owners and employees who have gone above and beyond to safely serve Arizonans."

This is in addition to Ducey's announcement of allowing restaurants to temporarily expand outdoor dining into parking lots and walkways.

So far, the governor's office says 265 Arizona restaurants have applied to the program and 114 have received funding totaling $1 million. "The additional funding will continue the program to support additional outdoor restaurant expansions."

More information about the program and the application process can be found here.