Arizona Humane Society shares tips to keep pets cool this summer

Arizona temperatures are rising - and so is the risk for dogs to overheat.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is sharing some tips to keep pets safe and cool this summer as the next few months are expected to have above-average heat.

AHS spokesperson Britta Nelson demonstrated how the temperature of a surface can be much hotter than the air temperature. Even if the air temperature is only 75 degrees, surface temperatures can reach 90 degrees.

"What we encourage people to do is adjust your schedule, take your pets out very early in the morning [or] very late at night, cut down their exercise," Nelson. "If they're used to a four-mile walk, you might want to do a two mile walk.

"But really listen to your pet," Nelson continued. "They're going to tell you, but you have to be careful because pets always want to please us, they're going to keep going."

Nelson also wants to remind people that dogs are banned from hiking trails when it's 100 degrees or hotter. The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board implemented the ban in 2016.

"You have to be really careful because if you are caught out on those trails, you could be subject to a class one misdemeanor, $2500 fine and potential jail time and possibly putting your pet in real harm's way" Nelson said.

She says the best thing to do when it's hot is to leave pets at home where they're cool and safe. After all, too many EMT calls are for pets that have been left in hot cars.

More tips here: https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/keep-pets-safe-heat

More Arizona news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement





