Arizona is a top state for women's equality, new study finds

Arizona
A woman walks atop Tumamoc Hill during sunrise May 13, 2015 in Tucson, Arizona. AFP PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Arizona ranks in the top five states for women's equality, according to a new study released just days before Women's Equality Day on Aug. 26.

WalletHub ranked the state No. 5 on the list, comparing it with the other 49 states for equality in the workplace, education and health and political empowerment.

The top 4 states include Hawaii, Maine, Nevada and New Mexico. Arizona's neighbor, California, ranked No. 10.

Arizona ranked No. 8 for women in the workplace, No. 15 for education and health, and No. 14 for political empowerment. No. 5 overall.

Gov. Doug Ducey says the state has been a leader in the fight for women's equality.

“Throughout our history, Arizona has been a leader in the fight for women’s equality, including becoming one of the first states to expand voting to women,” Ducey said in a news release, adding, “We’ve got more work to do, and Arizona will continue to focus on policies that expand opportunity for all."

Arizona became the 10th state to give women full voting rights in 1912, years before Congress gave women the right in 1920 after the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Ducey recognized August 2020 as Women’s Suffrage Month in Arizona to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

On Aug. 26, the Arizona State Capitol will be lit purple and gold to recognize women’s rights and suffrage.