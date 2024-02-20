Arizona man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and shooting toward police officers | Crime Files

An Arizona man is accused of committing multiple felonies following a sexual assault incident.

The incident, according to court documents, happened on the morning of Feb. 13 in Tempe.

Here are the details on what happened.

Who's the suspect?

Court documents identified the suspect as 35-year-old Edward Cordell Brown.

What happened?

The incident, as stated above, happened on Feb. 13.

Detectives said at around 6:30 a.m., the victim, identified as ‘Victim 1’ in court documents, was met by Brown at a carport as the victim was leaving her home in Phoenix.

"Brown pointed a handgun at Victim 1, and forced her inside of her residence and into her bedroom against her will," investigators wrote. Victim 1 and Brown did not know each other.

The incident, according to police, was witnessed by another person, who later called police from inside the home.

"Once inside the bedroom, Brown forcefully removed victim's clothing and demanded money from her," detectives stated, after watch Brown allegedly assaulted the victim sexually. Court documents contained graphic descriptions on what happened.

One of the officers who later arrived on scene, according to investigators, witnessed the suspect sexually assaulting Victim 1 through the bedroom window. Officers also gave commands for Brown to leave the home, but Brown did not comply.

"Brown ran out of the bedroom where he sexually assaulted Victim 1 and into another bedroom. Brown opened a window and fired the handgun multiple times in the direction of Officer Victim 3 and Officer Victim 4. Officer Victim 3 shot back at Brown," read a portion of the court documents.

The suspect, detectives said, later climbed through a window, and fled north towards an alley when another officer shot at him. Brown was later taken into custody, and transported to a hospital for treatment.

What is Brown accused of?

Brown, detectives said, is accused of committing multiple felonies. They include:

Five counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of 1st Degree Burglary

One count of Armed Robbery

Three counts of Sexual Assault

One count of Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person

One count of Discharging a Firearm at a Residence

A judge has ruled that Brown cannot be bailed out. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.