Arizona man found with nearly 100 pounds of meth during traffic stop, DPS says

A traffic stop in Yuma County led to the seizure of nearly 100 pounds of meth on June 23, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The incident unfolded when DPS says a trooper pulled over 27-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Flores, of Yuma, on suspicion of moving violations on I-8.

"During the traffic stop, the trooper observed indications of criminal activity. While conducting a search of the vehicle, the trooper located approximately 93.5 pounds of methamphetamine concealed throughout the truck," DPS said.

Alvarado-Flores was booked into the Yuma County Jail on suspicion of possession and transportation of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

