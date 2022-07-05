Tempe Police investigating apparent pepper spray incident during weekend protest

Officials with the Tempe Police Department say they are investigating a weekend incident where pepper spray was apparently used on protesters.

The protest, according to a statement released by police officials, happened at around 9:30 p.m. on July 3.

"Members of the community were engaged in a protest along Mill Ave and University Dr. when a subject deployed what appeared to be pepper spray from vehicle towards members in the crowd," read a portion of the statement. "Tempe Fire Medical and Tempe Police Department responded to the area, where the victims were treated."

Video of the incident was tweeted out by a man named Darien Barrett. While Barrett identified the person allegedly involved in the incident, we have yet to independently verify Barrett's claims regarding the suspect's identity. Tempe Police officials have not released an identity of the suspect involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

"We will continue to monitor and hold involved parties accountable," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement.

