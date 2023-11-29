Arizona man who went missing after canceled rideshare found dead

The search for a missing 86-year-old man in the Phoenix area has ended on a tragic note.

According to Phoenix Police officials, George Barger was found dead on Nov. 27, in an area near 99th Avenue and Glendale.

In a separate statement, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a person called MCSO at around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, saying there was a possible dead body near a canal. Deputies responded to the scene, and located Barger's body.

We first reported on Barger's disappearance on Nov. 2. At the time, Barger's loved ones said they last heard from him on Oct. 29. They said the last thing they heard was that George was taking a rideshare to an Olive Garden location on 75th Avenue and Thomas.

However, officials with the service told us that the rideshare driver assigned to pick up Barger canceled.

Officials with MCSO said there were no signs of foul play, and investigators are waiting for a report from the Medical Examiner's Office.