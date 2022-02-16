Arizona massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching customers at foot spa

Police in Peoria say they have arrested a man who is accused of touching others inappropriately at a business.

According to a statement released on Feb. 16, 50-year-old Chu Bingquan was arrested in the area of 75th Avenue and Cactus Road on allegations of sexual assault and sexual abuse. Chu reportedly worked as a massage therapist employee for a foot spa in the area.

"Multiple victims accused Chu of inappropriately touching them while providing massages on numerous occasions," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information on the case can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Chu Bingquan (Courtesy: Peoria Police Department)

