Arizona receives shipment of thousands of emergency medical supplies

Arizona received thousands of face masks, surgical gowns, gloves and more from the Strategic National Stockpile on Saturday as coronavirus cases grow across the state, according to governor Doug Ducey.

Ducey said this shipment will be provided to county health departments across the state, who will then distribute them to medical professionals.

This announcement comes after Arizona COVID-19 cases jumped to 106, according to data from county health departments and AZDHS.

