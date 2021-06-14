Expand / Collapse search
Arizona research sailboat begins a years-long voyage around the world

Arizona research sailboat begins 5-year voyage around world

Arizona's Research Sailing Vessel Argo is leaving Mesa on Monday to begin a five-year journey around the world. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the details.

MESA, Ariz. - A sailboat set to travel the world is finally hitting the seas.

The sailing vessel Argo is 30,000 pounds and 59 feet long.  Its owner, Mesa resident Douglas Thorpe, has a passion for sailing the seas and saving the environment.

"Years ago I was fascinated like every boy growing up, and I lived on a sailboat for many years," Thorpe said. "I wanted to share the experience with my son and grandson, and I also realize conservation needs to have more educational outreach."

Thorpe is now teaming up with SCITECH, a nonprofit promoting STEM in Arizona, to provide education through Argo's journey across the world.

The vessel is made from reclaimed material and took quite a bit of time to make.

"Lots of recycled material," said Kevin McCorkle, captain of the Argo. "It’s all by hand with the help of volunteers and a lot of man hours. Over 3000 man hours."

On June 14, it will leave its yard and make its way to the sea.

"Today is going to LA," the captain said. "It’s about a 400 mile drive, and we’re putting it in the water for the first time in 40 years."

McCorkle said it will take anywhere between 3 to 5 years to get around the world.

Follow its journey: https://www.instagram.com/rsv_argo/

