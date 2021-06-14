GOP Arizona election audit hand recount completed; triggers interest in Secretary of State race

The hand count portion of Arizona’s audit is almost done according to liaison Ken Bennett, but there will still be analysis going on afterwards.

"We have probably by the end of today essentially completed the counting, but there are other aspects of the audit that could happen simultaneously," said Bennett.

Senate President Karen Fann was on hand June 14 to tour the audit as it seemingly nears the end.

Outspoken progressive Democrat John Brakey stressed that the findings should instill trust, but there are plenty of people with their own motives.

"I’m involved with this and work very closely with Ken, but there are factions here who think they can make a movie. I find that very bad. Embarrassing to me," said Brakey, an audit advisor.

Social media rumors have alleged there's hundreds of thousands of ballots missing.

"Anyone who says there’s 200,000 short is guessing," Bennett said. "Randy [Pullen] says that’s crazy, I say it’s not a finding we’ve made yet."

What is clear is the audit has helped heat up the Arizona Secretary of State’s race.

Arizona House Minority leader Reginald Bolding announced his run Monday. He joins former Maricopa County recorder Adrian Fontes on the Democratic side and Republicans Michelle Ugenti Rita and Mark Finchem, both members of the state legislature in the race.

"This is an opportunity for national attention and recognition for a lower level seat, at the state level…totally flies under the radar of national attention," said Frank Gonzalez of the UArizona School of Government and Public Policy.

Meanwhile, in Yavapai County, the county recorder and sheriff's office are reporting a potential scam where fake canvassers have gone to at least two residences - one being a senior living center - and officials are warning residents about fraud.

