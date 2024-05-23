Arizona Restaurant Week receives complaints for rising prices

article

After years of success, Arizona Restaurant Week is starting to hear some push back on prices from commentators online.

But restaurants are pushing back, saying it's not on them.

A lunchtime cocktail, appetizer, entrée and dessert will cost you just $33 during restaurant week at The Collins in the Biltmore.

What do the chefs say?

"This is party week. Everyone should be excited about this. No one should be upset right now, this is a fun time," Christopher Collins, chef and owner of Common Ground Culinary says.

Hundreds of Phoenix foodies are upset, however, posting complaints on Reddit that the entrées are smaller, the prices are higher and Restaurant Week is a ripoff.

"We are the beneficiaries in the restaurant industry of discretionary income, and we are not immune from inflation either," Steve Churci, CEO and President of the Arizona Restaurant Association said.

How often has Restaurant Week raised prices?

The Arizona Restaurant Association says it's only raised the price of restaurant week options twice in its nearly two-decade history. That's why Collins was disappointed to see the online criticism.

"We work hard every single day. Our team works hard every single day. They have the right to make a good living. They have a right to support their families, so there is that balance," Collins said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Various offerings available at Arizona Restaurant Week

As kitchens try to balance higher costs and charge low prices, Lookout Tavern chef Oscar Cruz says they shouldn't gouge customers.

"We as chefs need to make sure we're actually changing our food, add that flavor but still keep it in that price range," Cruz said.

So if you can spare the change, this is your week to seek out the best deals. The restaurants want your business but they understand it might not seem like things are adding up.