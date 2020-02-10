Arizona state lawmaker introduces bill to ban fees for rideshares

article

A bill introduced to the Arizona State Legislature would bar airport fees that are aimed at ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft.

House Bill 2817 was introduced by GOP State Rep. Travis Grantham of Tucson. It is co-sponsored by over 30 other State House and State Senate lawmakers, some of which are Democrats.

According to the bill, a public body, defined in the bill as the State of Arizona, or a "county, city, town or political subdivision of this state" and any "related entity that operates a public airport in this state," may not assess any "tax, fee, charge or assessment" on a transportation network company, its drivers or passengers for services that involve picking up or dropping off passengers at a public airport.

The bill, if approved, will be applied retroactively from December 31, 2017.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

The bill was introduced amidst a battle between the State of Arizona and the City of Phoenix over a new rideshare fee structure at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The new fee structure, approved by the City Council in December 2019, was supposed to take effect on February 1. It would have charged rideshare operators a $2.80 fee to pick-up and drop-off passengers at the PHX Sky Train Station using non-zero emission vehicles.

For pick-ups and drop-offs at the terminal curb, operators would have to pay a $4 fee, which would increase to $5 by 2024.

Currently, there is a fee of $2.66 that is only applied towards pick-ups.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich

In late January, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that he has filed a lawsuit against Phoenix over the fee structure, claiming it violates a provision in the state constitution that was approved by voters in 2018 as Proposition 126.

Proposition 126 bans the state and any government entities within Arizona from imposing or increasing any tax, fee, stamp requirement or other assessment on services performed in the state.

For its part, Phoenix city officials claim Proposition 126 does not bar communities from "conditioning access to the property on the payment of such fees."

As a result of the lawsuit, it was announced on January 22 that the City of Phoenix will not implement the new fee structure on February 1, as originally planned.

Officials with both Lyft and Uber have threatened to stop all operations at Sky Harbor if the new fee structure goes into effect.