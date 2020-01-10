Arizona State Senator to amend SB1082 to clear up confusion about sex education

A Republican state senator wants to ban sex education from some classrooms in Arizona.

Senator Sylvia Allen from Snowflake has filed a bill that would prevent sex education from being taught before the 7th grade.

There are concerns from parents about whether the new sex education curriculum is appropriate for the classroom.

Allen has scheduled the bill for a January 14 hearing in the Senate Education Committee, which she chairs.

There are reports the bill bars discussion of homosexuality in the classroom, but Allen says people are misinterpreting the language of the bill. She says the goal of the measure is to provide parents with transparency about what's being taught to their children.

The senator says she will amend the bill to clear up the confusion.

The Arizona legislative session starts on January 13.

Senate Bill 1082

Sex education; schools

https://apps.azleg.gov/BillStatus/BillOverview/72690

In a statement to FOX 10, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman says, "While we are still analyzing Senator Allen's bill to determine what the ramifications would be for schools, districts and the Arizona Department of Education, I am appalled that it could take us backward as a state. Parents should always have a choice in what their child learns, but students deserve medically accurate, age-appropriate information to keep themselves safe and healthy."