Armed robbery suspect wanted for stealing from Chandler Walmart

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Silent Witness
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Silent Witness is asking for the public's help to find an armed robbery suspect who stole from a Walmart in Chandler.

The alleged crime happened on Feb. 13 at a Walmart near Price Road and Chandler Boulevard.

The suspect reportedly took a number of items without paying and pointed a gun at a Loss Prevention Officer who tried to stop him.

He was described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s with a gap in his teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Image 1 of 3

Photos of the armed robbery suspect. (Silent Witness)

