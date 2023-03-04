17 arrested in Chandler sex crimes operation, police say

Chandler Police announced the arrests of more than a dozen people for sex-related crimes in an operation targeting online predators.

The multi-agency operation, which happened between Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, was part of a three-week crackdown spanning the entire Phoenix metropolitan area.

17 suspects were arrested for 43 sex-related crimes, Chandler police said.

Authorities were targeting adults trying to engage in sexual activities with children online.

The following suspects were arrested: Jacob Green, Kyle Cornelius, Steven Binford, Albert Ahumada, Jorge Amezquita, Zachary Hortel, Alberto Cortes, Christophe Lackhan, Omar Miranda Vera, Keith Wilson Jackson, Robert Spankle, Michael Turner, "Juan" Martin Dominguez, Patrick Matzke, Mario Macias, Austin Graybill and James Marshall.

The department worked with authorities in Gilbert, Mesa, Glendale, the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI.

No details were released about the charges and what led up to the arrests.

"Events such as the Super Bowl, Waste Management Phoenix Open, and the Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction draw large crowds of people from across the nation and can create a bigger market for human sex trafficking-related activities," police said.

In the three-week operation that spanned the Valley, nearly 350 arrests were made between Jan. 30 and Feb. 11.

