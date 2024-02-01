Armed suspect that sparked Mesa manhunt taken into custody: MCSO

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says an armed suspect that sparked a massive search near Hawes and McKellips in the East Valley has been arrested.

"All lockdowns have been lifted, and there is no threat to the community," read a portion of a statement posted on X by an MCSO spokesperson.

While the suspect has been taken into custody, we are still expecting to learn more about what happened from authorities at a later point in the day. Video over the scene from SkyFOX earlier in the day showed a large law enforcement presence, as well as a vehicle that had crashed against a bridge barrier, and a second vehicle that had flipped over.

In a separate statement, a spokesperson with Mesa Public Schools says three schools within the district – Taft Elementary, Smith Junior High and Zaharis Elementary – were all under lockdown at various times of the day.

"All of our students and staff are safe. Our schools followed our security plans. We are grateful for the assistance of district security and all of our local law enforcement partners," a part of the statement reads.

Meanwhile, people in the area have been on edge as a result of what happened.

"I was going out for an appointment, Mckellips is my usual route, and saw about five or six police SUVs, with the officers outside their car, and wasn’t sure what was going on, and looked a little bit more and saw them with the riffles drawn," said Lauren Rogenbuck.

Map of area of the incident