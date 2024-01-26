Arrest made in deadly west Phoenix shooting

A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in west Phoenix on Thursday night left a man dead.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 25 at a home near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. When Phoenix Police officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not identified.

Investigators say several people inside the home were detained and questioned by police. One of the people detained, 35-year-old Michael Lanunziata, was arrested.

Lanunziata was booked into jail and is accused of murder.

Map of where the shooting happened