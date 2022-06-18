Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
6
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Lake Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Arson suspect wanted for setting fire to Mexican restaurant in Maryvale

Published 
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix

Silent Witness: Man set fire to Mexican restaurant in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a man accused of lighting a fire inside a Mexican restaurant back in May.

Detectives say the suspect filled a gas can inside a rolling suitcase and poured gasoline inside Los Armandos Restaurant near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road on May 7.

"The suspect walked around the interior of the restaurant pouring gasoline, lit a fire and fled on foot eastbound," police said. 

He was described as a 5'7", 150-pound Hispanic male with black hair and a goatee. He had tattoos on his hands and was wearing a dark hoodie with gray sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The arson suspect was caught on camera.

The arson suspect was caught on camera.

More Arizona news