Arson suspect wanted for setting fire to Mexican restaurant in Maryvale

Phoenix police are searching for a man accused of lighting a fire inside a Mexican restaurant back in May.

Detectives say the suspect filled a gas can inside a rolling suitcase and poured gasoline inside Los Armandos Restaurant near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road on May 7.

"The suspect walked around the interior of the restaurant pouring gasoline, lit a fire and fled on foot eastbound," police said.

He was described as a 5'7", 150-pound Hispanic male with black hair and a goatee. He had tattoos on his hands and was wearing a dark hoodie with gray sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The arson suspect was caught on camera.

