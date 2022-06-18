Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
6
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Lake Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Phoenix man exposed, touched himself in front of teens: police

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix man accused of exposing, touching himself in public

PHOENIX - A man is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of teenagers at his apartment complex in south Phoenix.

Officers took Ray Zazueta into custody near 7th Street and Southern Avenue after one resident said a naked man was standing outside their apartment.

Other witnesses, including a 14 and 16 year old, said they saw him staring at them while touching himself.

"[Zazueta] stated that he was under the influence of methamphetamine during this incident and was not himself," court documents read.

He faces a number of charges, including public sexual indecency.

More crime news