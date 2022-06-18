Phoenix man exposed, touched himself in front of teens: police

A man is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of teenagers at his apartment complex in south Phoenix.

Officers took Ray Zazueta into custody near 7th Street and Southern Avenue after one resident said a naked man was standing outside their apartment.

Other witnesses, including a 14 and 16 year old, said they saw him staring at them while touching himself.

"[Zazueta] stated that he was under the influence of methamphetamine during this incident and was not himself," court documents read.

He faces a number of charges, including public sexual indecency.

More crime news