As restaurants get ready to reopen, inspectors will make sure new guidelines are being enforced

Restaurants across Arizona are getting ready to reopen on May 11, but are customers ready to return?

To help out, Maricopa County says its restaurant inspectors are on the job to help these establishments keep people safe from COVID-19.

FOX 10 has learned there won't be mandatory pre-inspections before restaurants reopen, as there isn’t enough time or people to pull it off. However, when an inspector does show up, they will really be getting restaurants back to the basics.

One eatery, Taco Chelo in Downtown Phoenix, invited inspectors to come.

"I wanted to find out what guidelines we can get better at, what they’re going to be looking for, because safety is going to be our number one focus," said owner Aaron Chamberlain.

Chamberlain took photos of the inspector going over 11 pages worth of procedures, from the usual food prep and temperature levels, to covering coronavirus concerns. The best soap, paper towels, and disinfectants to have on hand, spots like door handles to keep extra clean, how to properly wash hands and reminding symptomatic staff to stay home.

"We’re going to monitor social distancing and seating, everything we can to make sure that people feel safe and make sure employees feel safe," said Chamberlain.

The county's 70 inspectors are ready to beef up investigations connected to COVID-19 complaints, and will focus on full-service, higher risk restaurants first.

"We will address cleanliness concerns at restaurants, whether it’s related to COVID-19 or another type of complaint," said Darcy Kober with Maricopa County Environmental Services

After shutting down for several weeks, Taco Cello can't wait to get cooking again. As for their inspection - they got an A.

"People have to eat," said Chamberlain. "We’re going to be here. We’re going to feed them, and we’re just looking forward to being back.

