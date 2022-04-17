ASU student dies after being found unresponsive in campus fitness center, PD says

article

An Arizona State University student died after being found unresponsive at a campus fitness center on the night of Saturday, April 16, says the ASU Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of an injured person at Sun Devil Fitness Center around 7:20 p.m. ASU student, Bryan Andrew, was found unresponsive in the pool area.

"Despite exhaustive efforts to revive the young man from both ASUPD and Tempe Fire and Medical, Andrew was declared deceased on scene," says Adam Wolfe, a spokesperson with ASU.

No further information is available.

