ASU student was attacked with 'blunt object' on Tempe campus: PD

Police are investigating after a student at Arizona State University was attacked by an unknown suspect on the Tempe campus early Sunday morning.

The assault happened at 3 a.m. near Verbena Hall, which is located at McAlister and Lemon Street. The student had to be taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The victim told police that they were walking eastbound through the area when someone attacked them from behind and hit them in the head with a blunt object.

No suspect information was released.

