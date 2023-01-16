Attempted traffic stop along Loop 202 ends with rollover crash, DPS officials say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a traffic stop along Loop 202 in the East Valley ended with a crash.
According to a statement by DPS, the incident happened near the Scottsdale Road exit of the Red Mountain Freeway, as a trooper was trying to stop a vehicle.
In a separate statement, Tempe Fire officials say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, and apparently left the freeway before re-entering via the on-ramp.
"The vehicle hit another vehicle and rolled the initial vehicle over," read a portion of the fire department's statement.
According to fire officials, a person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was not taken to the hospital.
