Authorities investigate multi-car crash in Glendale near Cactus Road and 59th Avenue

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 19 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.

The crash is near Cactus Road and 59th Avenue. Eastbound lanes are closed as crews clean up the crash.

There's no information on injuries or what led up to the crash.

