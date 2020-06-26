Expand / Collapse search

Avondale Fire burns over 800 acres, evacuations lifted

2020-06-26 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Firefighters are battling a brush fire near 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road. All evacuations have been lifted.

The 819-acre Avondale Fire started on June 26. It was previously reported to be 980 acres - and burning close to the Estrella Mountains, according to the Avondale Fire Department. 

The fire is at 80% containment as of June 29.

Multiple engines were on scene and a Type 1 helicopter was assigned.

EVACUATIONS

Evacuations have been lifted.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office issued a "Ready" notification, meaning to be ready to evacuate, for homes south of Southern Avenue, north of Indian Spring Road, west of 119 Avenue and east of El Mirage.