Avondale Fire burns over 800 acres, evacuations lifted

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road. All evacuations have been lifted.

The 819-acre Avondale Fire started on June 26. It was previously reported to be 980 acres - and burning close to the Estrella Mountains, according to the Avondale Fire Department.

The fire is at 80% containment as of June 29.

Multiple engines were on scene and a Type 1 helicopter was assigned.

Advertisement

EVACUATIONS

Evacuations have been lifted.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office issued a "Ready" notification, meaning to be ready to evacuate, for homes south of Southern Avenue, north of Indian Spring Road, west of 119 Avenue and east of El Mirage.