AZ National Guards working hard to deliver food, supplies amidst coronavirus pandemic

Just days ago, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey activated the Arizona National Guard to help with the coronavirus crisis.

While members of the National Guard are more accustomed to dealing with natural disasters, they are quickly adapting to what Arizona needs right now: help with food and supplies.

Inside a bland-looking building at the Papago Park Military Reservation, dozens of solciers were working together to fulfill requests from grocers across the state.

"Everything within the four corners of the state of Arizona can be our customer base," said Lt. Col. Nathaniel Panka with the Arizona National Guard. "The request form goes into the state Emergency Operation Center. it comes down to us. Our customer base is the whole star of Arizona."

700 guard members have been activated from Phoenix, Glendale and Casa Grande to keep Arizona’s food and supply industry up and moving.

It's a different aassignment, but they say they can do it

"Being an Area Support Logistics Unit, like we are, we can move food parts water we can move any kind of supplies anywhere in the affected area," sasid Lt. Col. Panka.

Eight to nine missions were in the works, including one at St Mary’s Food Bank. Many of these non-profits have lost all of their volunteers, and are struggling to keep up with increased demand.

As for retail grocers, the head of the operation says expect shelves to be stocked again soon.

