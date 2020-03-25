AZDHS: State will likely see highest COVID-19 cases in April

In a Wednesday news conference, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, alongside governor Doug Ducey, said peak COVID-19 cases will likely be in April.

Dr. Cara Christ said based off of computer analytics and health officials, the state will see peak cases of the deadly virus from the middle to the end of April.

Peak hospitalizations will be in May, Christ said.

She says an additional 13,000 hospital beds could be needed, as well as 1,500 intensive care beds. Currently there are 16,000 beds and 1,500 intensive care beds.

When it comes to COVID-19 testing, Christ says not as many people are getting tested because of supply shortages. There are several components to the test.

RELATED: AZ Gov. Doug Ducey outlines state's response to growing coronavirus spread

The state continues to request the supplies, she says.

Advertisement

To get an appointment, she says you'll need to schedule an appointment and have symptoms.

For more on the state's response to the pandemic, visit https://www.fox10phoenix.com/tag/health/coronavirus