Banner Urgent Care helps patients detect Valley fever in its early stages with new technology

Health experts warn that Valley fever cases are likely to rise this spring and to get ahead, new technology is detecting Valley fever in its early stages for patients at Banner Urgent Care.

A lot of people who are infected by the fungus, may not even know it. That's what happened to a patient in the Valley who says she's lucky doctors caught the infection early.

"I just knew I was at the point where I didn't feel like I could raise my arms or my legs. They were so heavy," said 71-year-old Marlene Starley.

Starley was diagnosed with Valley fever in January. The past four months have been filled with sleep, medication and doctor's appointments.

"I literally had to make myself get up to go to the bathroom and come back to bed for about 2–3 weeks. I was in a wheelchair because I couldn't walk," she said.

With a new Valley fever dashboard, doctors can see Valley fever activity in real-time, as well as symptoms.

"I think that's great. That's great. That's where I started going to. I've been to Chandler many times, but at Banner, they seem to really be on top of everything. Really fantastic," she said.

Dr. Robert Johns of Banner Urgent Care says Valley fever symptoms range from mild to severe.

Mild symptoms include fever, fatigue, cough and chest pain. In severe cases, symptoms can progress to acute respiratory failure, lung cavities and other lung infections.

"I think it could cause stomach problems for the rest of your life. There are people who died from it," Dr. Johns said. "It's a very serious illness."

As for Starley, she's doing a lot better compared to when she was first diagnosed. Her doctors tell her she should make a full recovery in two weeks.