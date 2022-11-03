Barack Obama addresses Phoenix Suns ownership rumors

Barack Obama visited Arizona on Nov. 2 to campaign for Democrats ahead of the General Election, and while speaking to a crowd at Cesar Chavez High School, the former president briefly addressed rumors that he may be interested in buying the Phoenix Suns.

"It is good to be back in Arizona," Obama said. "I wanted to come out here, not only because it's sunny and warm, but also, you know, there have been these rumors about me and the Phoenix Suns."

Obama's comments on the Suns came amid rumors that he is interested in buying the team after owner Robert Sarver announced in September that he would seek buyers for both the Suns and Mercury after he was suspended and fined by the NBA following an investigation into claims of racism and sexual harassment.

"I didn't know I was in the market, and by the way neither did Michelle, but I will say this, the Suns are looking pretty good," Obama continued. "I gotta admit that. I think they have a few more wins than my Bulls right now."

Sarver bought the Suns and Mercury in July 2004 for about $400 million.

