Bicyclist struck by semi-truck in Surprise

The Surprise Police Department is investigating a collision involving a bicyclist and a semi-truck that happened on April 3.

The bicyclist was struck by the semi-truck and transported to a West Valley area hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Tommy Hale stated, "This occurred in the area of 147th and Cactus Road," and the "injuries are described as serious."

Traffic restrictions will be in place during the investigation and drivers should expect delays.

No names have been released in this case.