Big air tankers helping firefighters battle wildfires in Arizona and beyond

As crews continue to battle wildfires across the state, we take a closer look at a tool they use to fight the flames from the skies above.

One of those tools, the 10 Tanker, was recently seen battling the Diamond Fire that broke out near Scottsdale.

"These airplanes can leave in the next ten minutes and go to Washington, Oregon, Texas wherever," said Joel Kerley with 10 Tanker Air Carrier.

At more than 181 feet long, the 10 Tankers are the largest air tankers on the planet.

"What that does for the firefighters is it just allows us to build longer line, and just get more product out there in one shot," said Kerley.

Since 2006, the Albuquerque, N.M.-based company has responded to hundreds of wildfires across the world, including in Chile and Australia.

The 10 Tankers are DC-10s, and have the capability to deliver 9,400 gallons of fire retardant within eight seconds.

"Even when it is full, it still performs really well, and still has a lot of power reserve," said Kerley.

There are a total of four 10 Tankers, and two are in Arizona.

"These airplanes, generally in a season, will run about 1.5 million to 2 million gallons of product out to the fire," said Kerley.

These air tankers, as Kerley mentioned, dump fire retardants. PHOS-CHEK is a fire retardant that has been used to fight fires.

"PHOS-CHEK has been in business for over 60 years it was one of the pioneering companies of the retardant industry," said Brian Sommerfeldt with Perimeter Solutions.

PHOS-CHEK can stop flames from spreading in their tracks.

"It will burn fast 'cause it’s really dry. Once it gets to the retardant, it’s put out," said Sommerfeldt.

"PHOS-CHEK fire retardant concentrate, they are available in two forms," said Jeff Emery with Perimeter Solutions. "They can either be dry powders, or they can be delivered as liquids, and both are designed to contain and prevent the spread of a wildfire."

The fire retardant is also safe and environmentally-friendly. Air bases like Mesa-Gateway store them in vats, ready to pump into the planes in a matter of minutes.

Over the years, PHOS-CHEK's color has changed.

"It’s easier to detect from a green canopy or brown desert, so in the years past, it was more of a red. Now, it’s more of a fuchsia," said Sommerfeldt.