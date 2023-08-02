Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix fire crews battling four-alarm fire near Downtown area

Published 
Updated 4:21PM
Estrella
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A black column of smoke can be seen over Phoenix as a result of a fire.

The fire is reportedly happening near the area of Lincoln Street and 27th Avenue. According to a tweet made by Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari, crews responded to the scene at around 2:56 p.m., and nearby businesses were evacuated.

Video taken by SkyFOX shows a number of cars parked in the area where the fire is burning. Some of the cars appear to be damaged as a result of the fire.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Massive fire burning in Phoenix

A massive fire is sending an even bigger plume of smoke in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Lincoln Street on Aug. 2.

