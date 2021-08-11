Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 7:30 AM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
3
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 2:53 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Blue Ridge Unified School District campuses remain closed due to unspecified threats

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Blue Ridge Unified School District campuses remain closed due to unspecified threats

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. - The rural Blue Ridge Unified School District says all campuses will remain closed Monday following another unspecified threat.

According to a message on the district's website, the district will be closed on August 16 following "another threat against our schools' children late Sunday."

"We are working closely with federal and local law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the latest incident while increasing the presence of police officers and federal agents at each campus," the message reads.

The district says it will provide an update on how the school week will proceed at 6 p.m.

blue ridge usd

Screenshot from Blue Ridge Unified School District

In an email to parents on August 11, the district said the first closure was due to "unspecified threats, and possible vandalism and destruction of the educational process."

The district was originally scheduled to reopen Monday.

The district has not released any information on the threats, however, police are investigating an aggravated assault involving three Blue Ridge students.

Police say a 17-year-old girl lured a 19-year-old to Show Low Lake where a 17-year-old and 16-year-old boy assaulted the older teen.

Police say the victim was seriously injured and had to be flown to a hospital in Phoenix.

The district is located in the east-central part of Arizona in Navajo County.

Blue Ridge Unified School District campuses close until Aug. 16 due to unspecified threats

The rural Blue Ridge Unified School District has closed all campuses immediately through Aug. 16 due to unspecified threats, the district announced on Wednesday.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: