Body discovered at light rail stop near Downtown Phoenix

Phoenix first responders found a man's body near the light rail stop at Central Avenue and Thomas early Sunday morning, police said on Sept. 5.

Officers had been called to the area for reports of an injured person at around 4:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the unidentified man, who had already died at the scene.

Police say it is not believed that he died from suspicious circumstances.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

