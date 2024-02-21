Body found in Phoenix canal now treated as murder case: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating the discovery of a body in a canal as a murder case.

In a statement, investigators said the body belonged to an adult male, and was found in the area of 13th Place and Indian School Road. Officers were called to the scene at around 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 21 for a welfare check. The body was found by officers after they arrived at the scene.

Police have yet to release the man's identity.

Area where the body was found