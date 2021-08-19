Expand / Collapse search
British Airways resumes flights between Phoenix and London

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Travel
FOX 10 Phoenix

1st British Airways flight from London since start of COVID-19 pandemic lands at Sky Harbor Airport

On Aug. 31, the first non-stop flight by British Airways between London and Phoenix landed at Sky Harbor Airport. British Airways has been flying out of Sky Harbor for 25 years, but flights between Phoenix and the capital of the United Kingdom were paused due to COVID-19 in 2020.

PHOENIX - On Aug. 31, direct flights between Phoenix and London by British Airways resumed with the landing of a BA plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

News that British Airways would resume direct flights were announced by officials with Sky Harbor Airport on Aug. 19. According to the statement, the flight will operate three times a week.

"The flight will depart Phoenix at 7:15 p.m., arriving in London the next day at 1:15 p.m.  It will then depart London at 2:15 p.m.  arriving in Phoenix at 5:05 p.m.," read a portion of the statement.

The direct flight was cancelled as a result of restrictions related to COVID-19.

"British Airways has been a key partner to the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport for more than 20 years," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, in the statement. "This flight will contribute to the growth of our economy, while providing travelers with a nonstop connection to Europe. We are proud of the world class service we are able to provide Phoenicians and visitors from all around the world."

According to Sky Harbor's website, most of the 23 international destinations served by the airport are located in Canada or Mexico. London is one of only two European destinations, the other being Frankfurt, Germany. The airport's website also states that American Airlines operates direct flights between the airport and London's Heathrow Airport.

