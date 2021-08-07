Bullhead City Police lieutenant dead following COVID-19 battle

article

Police in Bullhead City are remembering one of their own who passed away following a battle against COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post made on Aug. 7, Lieutenant Nick Sessions passed away on the night of Aug. 6, following "a prolonged fight against COVID-19 and the complications that followed."

Lt. Sessions, according to officials, served with Bullhead City Police for over 22 years. He worked for a police department in the Los Angeles area prior to his time with Bullhead City Police.

"He epitomized pride, dedication, honor and commitment. He put his all into helping others – fellow officers and community members alike – and doing it with a smile and wry humor. Everywhere he worked, Lt. Sessions gained the respect and friendship of all who knew him," read a portion of the statement.

Arizona reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

Bullhead City Police announced Lt. Sessions' death on a day when Arizona reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 2,653 additional cases and 34 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 943,415 cases and 18,376 deaths.

There were 1,358 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday, up from 866 two weeks earlier on July 23, according to the dashboard.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases nearly doubled over the past two weeks from 1,145.1 on July 22 to 2,227.6 on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The Arizona dashboard reported that about 53.2% of the state’s population has been vaccinated, with the administration of 12,683 additional doses reported Saturday.

This story was reported on from Phoenix. The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

