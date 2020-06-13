'Bush Fire' in the Tonto National Forest burning more than 600 acres

Fire crews are battling the fast-growing "Bush Fire" in the Tonto National Forest Saturday, says the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

As of 6:15 p.m. Saturday, the fire is burning more than 600 acres near the Sugarloaf Recreation area. The fire grew from just over 100 acres to more than 600 acres in a matter of hours.

The fire is said to be human-caused.

Highway 87 in both directions are closed in the area.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place.

Check back for updates as they become available.