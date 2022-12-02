Lockdown lifted at Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale after reports of armed person on campus

A lockdown has been lifted at Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale after someone reported seeing an armed person on campus, police said Friday morning.

In a letter to parents, the Cave Creek Unified School District said a student reported to the school resource officer that he saw a person with a handgun on campus.

An initial sweep by numerous officers of both schools did not turn up any suspicious person. They spent more than two hours doing searches.

Authorities say one sighting turned out to be someone mistaking an officer inspecting a door lock for a suspect.

Parents were asked to stay away for several hours while officers searched the area.

Black Mountain Elementary was also on lockdown for the investigation, but both schools have now been cleared.

The school remains at shelter-in-place status while all students are released to their parents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Cave Creek Unified School District statement

"Our guidance counselors, school social worker and school psychologists are available throughout the day and will be available on Monday to talk with any student that may have a particularly difficult time after this morning’s lockdown. If you feel that your child would benefit from talking with one of our counselors, school social worker, or psychologist, please call us at the school and share your concerns.



It is important for students and adults alike to report any dangerous or suspicious activity immediately. If you don’t feel comfortable making a report in person, you can always use our anonymous tip line: anonymoustips.com. Please know that school administration receives these notifications during business hours, if you are reporting an emergency, please dial 911 and report to the authorities.



The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance. Thank you for your continued support as we work to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We are continually looking at opportunities to improve safety procedures and I certainly appreciate your partnership. Please contact the school leadership at 480-575-2400 with any questions or concerns."

