Cardinals' 'Hollywood' Brown sentenced in criminal speeding case

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was sentenced on March 29 in connection with his criminal speeding arrest in north Phoenix last year.

Brown was sentenced to a $473 fine and given credit for time served in jail. Brown pleaded guilty to criminal speeding last month.

According to court documents, Brown was arrested after he was clocked by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper going 126 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone along the Loop 101 near Interstate 17 last August.

In Arizona, criminal speeding is defined as anything 20 mph over the posted speed limit. It is a misdemeanor.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was sentenced in his criminal speeding case on March 29.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Brown hauled in 67 catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns. Brown missed several games due to a foot injury.

The Cardinals finished 4-13 in a disappointing season after making the playoffs in 2021. They fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury the day after the regular season ended.

Brown was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a draft-day trade that sent the Cardinals' first-round pick (23rd overall pick) to Baltimore in exchange for Brown and the 100th overall pick.

FOX News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.