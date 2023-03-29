Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
8
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Cardinals' 'Hollywood' Brown sentenced in criminal speeding case

By Brent Corrado and Ryan Morik
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was sentenced on March 29 in connection with his criminal speeding arrest in north Phoenix last year.

Brown was sentenced to a $473 fine and given credit for time served in jail. Brown pleaded guilty to criminal speeding last month.

According to court documents, Brown was arrested after he was clocked by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper going 126 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone along the Loop 101 near Interstate 17 last August.

In Arizona, criminal speeding is defined as anything 20 mph over the posted speed limit. It is a misdemeanor.

Image 1 of 3

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was sentenced in his criminal speeding case on March 29.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Brown hauled in 67 catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns.  Brown missed several games due to a foot injury.

The Cardinals finished 4-13 in a disappointing season after making the playoffs in 2021. They fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury the day after the regular season ended.

Brown was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a draft-day trade that sent the Cardinals' first-round pick (23rd overall pick) to Baltimore in exchange for Brown and the 100th overall pick.

FOX News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.