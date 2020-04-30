Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald delivers food to Valley healthcare workers

Larry Fitzgerald used his great hands off the field on Wednesday for a worthy cause.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver teamed up with Prime Steak Concepts to serve food to frontline healthcare workers amid COVID-19.

Fitzgerald delivered food to healthcare workers at three hospitals, including Banner Medical Center. He also delivered food to the family of a registered nurse who is currently working in the ICU.

But when will we see the Cardinals back on the field?

"That's way above my pay grade," Fitzgerald said. "I'm just trying to deliver some meals to some worthy people today."

