Cars can roll away while parked, salmonella in ice cream bars, and more l Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from March 27-April 3 that consumers should know about.

1. Kia recalls over 427K vehicles that could roll away while in park

2. Ice cream bars may be contaminated with salmonella

(FDA)

Tropicale Foods is recalling over 5,000 Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety packs because the mango bars may be contaminated with salmonella.

"Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The recalled packs have a "best by date" of Oct. 11, 2025.

The ice cream bars were sold nationwide and also in Europe.

Consumers should not eat the bars and throw them away.

3. Tiki torches can break open while lit

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 90,000 Berkley Jensen Citronelle 72-inch Tiki Torches are being recalled because officials say they can break open while lit, posing a burn hazard.

"The Tiki Torches are five inches wide and 72 inches high, or six inches wide and 72 inches high on a wrought iron stake," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "The torches were sold with copper-plated, nickel-plated, black, or gray torch tops, with a fiberglass wick."

Officials say they have received two reports of burn injuries.

Consumers would immediately stop using the tiki torches and contact BJ's Wholesale Club for a refund.

4. Crib mattresses sold on Amazon violate safety regulations

(USCPSC)

Nearly 2,000 Forias Pack and Play Mattresses are being recalled due to a suffocation hazard for infants.

"The recalled mattress violates multiple provisions of the Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the thickness test, and is missing the required warnings and labels," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants."

The mattresses were sold exclusively through Amazon.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pack and play mattresses and discard them by cutting them in half, then send a photo of destroyed mattress to customer.care@forias.com to receive a full refund. Amazon and Forias Direct are contacting all known purchasers directly," officials said.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

5. Fog liquid recalled due to mold risk

(USCPSC)

Purefog High-Density Natural Fog Juice sold on Amazon may expire sooner than expected, posing a mold risk.

"The recalled fog liquid can expire sooner than the expiration date listed on the product," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "This can pose a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. This recall involves Purefog High Density Natural Fog Juice Liquid, Long Lasting, Water Based for all Fog Machines 400-1500 Watts with model number B0BG4L3997 and Lot code #623-PFHD. The model number and lot code are located on the back label at the bottom. The fog juice liquid is used in machines that create a smoke or "fog" effect such as that seen during rock concerts on stage."

The fog liquid was sold exclusively on Amazon.

Consumers should stop using the product and discard it.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

